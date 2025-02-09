Police say teens take beer at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two teenage girls walked into the Circle K at 7100 North Loop on Feb. 1 just before 5 a.m. police say the teens each took a 12-pack of beer before they ran towards the exit.

As store employees realized what happened, a man threatened the employees with a gun. All three then ran out of the store and headed east on Dale Road.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso says the two teen girls are in their mid to late teens, about 5'2" tall, with medium to light skin.

The man that displayed the gun is described as 5'9" tall, and spoke English.

Anyone with information that could help police find the three is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Anyone who calls can remain anonymous and if the information they provide leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.