EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - One person was seriously injured in a crash in far east El Paso Saturday morning.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. at Loop 375 South, just before the SGT. Major exit. TxDOT posted all lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash.

El Paso Fire said Fort Bliss was assisting with traffic control because of the backup the crash caused.

One person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Those lanes have since re-opened.