2 men wanted in motorcycle theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police are asking for the public's assistance to solve a motorcycle theft in Northeast El Paso.

Police say two men were seen on security cameras at the Butterfield Trail Apartments at 10330 Gateway.

The theft happened on Feb. 10 at about 3:27 a.m. Investigators say two men drove into the apartment complex parking lot in a red Ford F-150 single cab pick up truck.

One of the men is captured on security cameras as he drives away in a purple 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle.

The red truck the men drove in has faded paint on the hood exposing the metal and is missing the front bumper, according to police. The truck also has a lift in the bed.

Both men were wearing black hooded sweatshirts. One of the men is described as "having a large build".

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the two suspects to call 915-566-8477 (TIPS). You can also leave a tip online at www.cselpaso.org.

Tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for a cash reward.