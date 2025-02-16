3 people injured after shooting in El Paso’s Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting took place in El Paso's Lower Valley.
According to the El Paso Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Seville Dr. and Sambrano Ave. at 5:46 p.m. Sunday. That's just north of Ascarate Park.
Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.
