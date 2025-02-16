Skip to Content
3 people injured after shooting in El Paso’s Lower Valley

Published 7:21 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people have been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting took place in El Paso's Lower Valley.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of Seville Dr. and Sambrano Ave. at 5:46 p.m. Sunday. That's just north of Ascarate Park.

Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating.

ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene of the shooting.

We'll continue to update you both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more.

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & ABC-7 Weekend Primetime Anchor

