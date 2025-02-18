EPCC and El Pasoans fighting Hunger to host Grocery Pick-Up event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will host it's fourth Grocery Pick-Up event on Wednesday February, 19th.

The event, which is open to the public, begins at 11 a.m. and will last until supplies are gone.

This will take place at EPCC's Transmountain Campus, which is located at 9570 Gateway N Blvd. It will be set up in Parking Lot B which is just off Kenworthy St. and Folsom Rd.

The Grocery Pick-Up events are made possible by a partnership between El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, EPCC Campus Life and the EPCC Student Government Association.

The goal of the event is to provide fresh produce and a variety of food options to EPCC students, faculty, staff, and the community.