UTEP hosts Black History Month art exhibit celebrating culture and identity

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The University of Texas at El Paso is honoring Black History Month with an art exhibit inside the Student Union Building. It showcases work from local artists that highlights Black culture, identity and history.

The annual exhibit features paintings, photographs and fashion statements that reflect personal experiences and cultural backgrounds. Most artwork is made by UTEP students, but they also have pieces from established local artists like Keith Miller.

The UTEP Student Engagement and Leadership Center, along with the Black Student Union, National Panhellenic Council Students, African Studies Department, and El Paso Black Arts Association came together to make it possible for the third time this year.

Organizers say the goal is to create a space for Black artists to share their perspectives while fostering cultural awareness in the community.

“Being a part of the planning process of this exhibition is really a huge honor,” Carla Sarinana, UTEP Cultural Events student employee, told ABC-7”. “It’s an honor to allow artists to come and represent their culture, and represent their part in the El Paso community.”

The exhibit is open to the public until the end of the month, admission is free.

Artists looking for future opportunities to display their work can reach out to the UTEP Student Engagement and Leadership Center. They host galleries for Hispanic Heritage Month, Queer History Month, Native American Heritage Month, among others.