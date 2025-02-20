El Paso Marathon set to take off on Sunday with a new course and record number of runners

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) – A record number of runners will compete in the 2025 Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon on Sunday, February 23. Race organizers introduced a new Eastside-to-Downtown route for the first time.

The marathon, half marathon, and 5K will all finish in Downtown El Paso. The marathon will start at the Eastside Sports Complex and will run west through Edgemere Boulevard, Austin Terrace, and Five Points, ending at San Jacinto Plaza. The Raiz Federal Credit Union Half Marathon will start and finish Downtown, while the Spine & Rehab Specialists 5K will be run entirely in the Downtown area.

More than 500 runners are expected at the marathon, marking the highest registration since the race launched in 2007.

Tune in to Good Morning El Paso this morning to hear from runners as they complete their final training before race day.

Registration is still open for all races. For details and sign-up information, visit the El Paso Marathon website.