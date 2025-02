DOŃA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - A Silver Alert was issued for John Cronin, 84, who was last seen on Feb. 15.

The Dońa Ana County Sheriff is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts to contact their office at 575-526-0795.

Cronin is described as being 6' tall and weighing about 160 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff's Office believes he may be in the Radium Springs area.