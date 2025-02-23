Police seek leads to solve murder

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Police are asking for the public's help in finding leads related to the murder of a man that took place late last year.

Police say on Sunday, November 17th, a man was shot and killed at the Vista Sierra Apartments, located at 6813 Bellrose near Burges High School.

According to investigators, people living at the apartments heard arguing and then gunshots about 4 a.m.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Jerome Douglas Harper, who had been shot and killed.

Witnesses say they saw a silver colored SUV leaving the scene just after Harper was killed.

Police are asking for anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.cselpaso.org.

If the tip you provide leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.