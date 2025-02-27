Skip to Content
Military veterans invited to job fair at Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Retired service members will have the opportunity to connect with over 30 companies at the Fort Bliss veterans job fair today, Thursday Feb. 27th.

Todays hiring event will take place at the Centennial Banquet & Conference Center at 11199 Sergeant E Churchill St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents are all invited.

Registration is free and available on the RecruitMilitary webpage.

The job fair is hosted by DAV and RecruitMilitary.

Isabel Garcia

