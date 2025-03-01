Police say woman, 77, died in T-bone crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say Norma Duarte, 77, died from injuries she received in a T-bone crash in the Lower Valley on Feb. 26.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to 9400 Alameda just after 10 a.m. after a sedan collided with a SUV.

The investigation revealed Duarte was heading east on Alameda in a Chevy Equinox and was making a left turn into the parking lot of a Walmart without yielding the right of way to a sedan traveling west on Alameda causing the T-bone collision.

A passenger in the Equinox was ejected. Both the passenger and Duarte were taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The medical examiner's office advised STI on Feb. 28 that Duarte died at a local hospital.

This is the 8th traffic fatality in 2025, compared to 10 in the same time period in 2024.

STI continues their investigation.