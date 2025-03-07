Skip to Content
Top Stories

Building fire in Northeast El Paso

By
Published 4:26 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A building fire in Northeast El Paso has been put out and an investigation is now underway.

The fire happened at 10406 Dyer St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The fire was originally labeled as a condition 2, but elevated to a condition 3. That means a larger response level was needed. Fire officials say 17 units responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The last update given by fire officials is the blaze is under control and the crew is checking for hot spots.

Investigators were called out to the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Isabel Garcia

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content