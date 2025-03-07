EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A building fire in Northeast El Paso has been put out and an investigation is now underway.

The fire happened at 10406 Dyer St around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The fire was originally labeled as a condition 2, but elevated to a condition 3. That means a larger response level was needed. Fire officials say 17 units responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The last update given by fire officials is the blaze is under control and the crew is checking for hot spots.

Investigators were called out to the scene.