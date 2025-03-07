Skip to Content
Top Stories

Spring ahead Sunday, time to also check smoke alarms work

Danny Trujillo
By
New
Published 11:26 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - As we spring ahead one hour Sunday, March 9, the Las Cruces Fire Department encourages homeowners and renters to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can manually test smoke alarms by pressing and holding the ''test'' button. If it beeps, or rings loudly, it means it is working properly. The Fire Departments says to install new batteries if necessary.

Las Cruces Fire recommends the installation of new batteries at least twice a year. On the first and last day of daylight saving which begins from 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9 to November 2 of this year.

People should avoid testing it by using candles or matches placed under the alarm to activate the device. Since the device can fail when an actual fire occurs.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
abc-7
el paso
home
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content