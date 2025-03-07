Spring ahead Sunday, time to also check smoke alarms work

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - As we spring ahead one hour Sunday, March 9, the Las Cruces Fire Department encourages homeowners and renters to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

You can manually test smoke alarms by pressing and holding the ''test'' button. If it beeps, or rings loudly, it means it is working properly. The Fire Departments says to install new batteries if necessary.

Las Cruces Fire recommends the installation of new batteries at least twice a year. On the first and last day of daylight saving which begins from 2 a.m. Sunday, March 9 to November 2 of this year.

People should avoid testing it by using candles or matches placed under the alarm to activate the device. Since the device can fail when an actual fire occurs.

