Grand reopening ceremony at West El Paso pool

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Leo Cancellare Memorial Pool in West El Paso is having it's grand reopening ceremony today starting at 10 a.m..

The pool is located at 650 Wallenberg Dr., adjacent to the Westside Natatorium.

At the celebration, attendees can take part in a water aerobics demonstration and free recreational swimming from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The reopening ceremony is to celebrate the roughly $2.7 million in improvements.

That includes upgrades to the pool, replacement of the pool heater, and reconstruction of the locker rooms.