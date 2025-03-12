El Paso County seeks community input for 2026 strategic plan

EL PASO, TX — El Paso County leaders are asking residents to participate in a public survey as they develop the 2026 Strategic Plan, which aims to improve infrastructure, economic growth, and overall quality of life.

The survey opened this week and it allows community members to provide feedback on priorities for the county’s future. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego told ABC-7 public input is crucial, citing past engagement efforts that led to enhancements in parks, roadways, and economic initiatives.

“It gives us a chance to know, what is it that you would like to see? And then what is it that we could do?” Samaniego said. “One of the things that we will do, obviously, is take all that information and, during the strategic planning, be able to vet it out and see what aligns.”

Beyond gathering public input, Samaniego says they are already working with a consultant to refine their long-term vision. However a major challenge that remains is funding.

“Our pressure really is the fact that we have much, much more needs and wants in our community than the actual funding,” Samaniego said. “We have to focus also, and I've been pushing very hard on this, we have to focus on revenue.”

Samaniego noted that 72% of the county’s budget comes from residential property taxes, while only 28% comes from businesses. He pointed to cities like San Antonio, which have a stronger commercial tax base that helps reduce the financial burden on homeowners.

“I don't like the fact that somebody lives better in San Antonio or has more quality of life in San Antonio than we do here in El Paso,” he said. “I'm very competitive about that. And and I want the community to rally behind, this vision.”

The goal of the strategic planning is to help prevent costlier future expenses by addressing needs early.

“I hope I've gained the credibility as your county judge to be able to say that we're going to try everything we can,” Samaniego said.

The public survey will remain open until March 31. County officials say it should only take about 10 minutes to complete. Once closed, officials will review responses and use them to finalize the strategic plan. The next steps also include budgeting and securing funding for long-term projects.

Click here to complete the survey.