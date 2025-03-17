El Paso Electric to update city council on proposed rate increase

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric is set to provide an update to City Council today on its proposed rate increase, which could raise the average residential customer’s bill by about $22 a month.

The proposed hike was first introduced in late January and seeks to generate an additional $93 million annually. EPE says the increase is necessary to recover costs from $1.5 billion in infrastructure investments made between January 2021 and September 2024. They also pointed to growing residential demand and infrastructure upgrades, including new substations and aging power plant improvements

Back in February, City Council voted unanimously to intervene in the rate case, temporarily pausing the increase for 90 days. The city says this will allow time to review the proposal thoroughly and make sure ratepayers understand the full impact.

Between February and now, El Paso Electric says it has hosted four community meetings with different neighborhood organizations and they’re currently working with the city to schedule more.

City Council has until June 1 to take action on the proposal, while the Public Utility Commission of Texas is expected to make a final decision by the end of the year. If approved, the new rates would not take effect until early 2026, according to El Paso Electric.

El Paso Electric will present an update during today’s City Council work session.

