EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire has confirmed to ABC-7 that reports of an odor of gas were received from a Spectrum call center tonight on the 1300 block of Lomaland in the eastside. The call came in at 8:40 p.m.

Officials say the Texas Gas Service and EPFD cleared the building. A gas leak was not detected. 20 people refused treatment, while 4 people were taken to the hospital, all with minor injuries. This is according to El Paso Fire.