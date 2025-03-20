Free electronic device recycling event in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Pasoans will have the opportunity to safely dispose of old electronics at a free recycling event hosted by Senator César Blanco.

The event is happening tonight, March 20, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wayne Thornton Community Center at Grandview, located at 3134 Jefferson Ave.

Senator Blanco’s office says the event aims to provide residents with an easy and responsible way to get rid of unwanted phones, computers, printers, and other household electronics.

“We know that many people have old phones, computers and other electronics just sitting around,” Alejandra Villareal, community liaison for Senator Blanco’s office told ABC-7. “This event gives those families in El Paso an easy way to clear out those items and make sure they're handled responsibly.”

Villareal says they are partnering with certified recyclers who follow strict environmental standards to break down devices safely. They also encourage participants to reset their phones, laptops, or tablets to erase personal data before drop-off.

“This is an event who is part of a larger effort to promote that sustainability,” she said. “We can reduce the waste and encourage responsible habits in our community.”

No specific restrictions are in place, but those with questions about certain items are encouraged to bring them to the event for evaluation.