2 injured in motorcycle crash, lanes closed during investigation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a car that sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

Deputies from the East Montana Patrol Station responded to reports of a crash at Vista Del Sol and Paseo Grande St. in far east El Paso about 5:30 p.m.

The man driving the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the car was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Both the east and southbound lanes are closed while Special Traffic Investigation determine what led to the crash.