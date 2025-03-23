“Belle of the Ball” prom dresses for area teens

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A joint effort between Laura's Productions, Ella Blue, and Bridal Novias provided prom dresses and fulfilled the dreams of teen girls in the borderland.

"Belle of the Ball" collects dresses for those in the community who cannot afford formal dresses for the prom.

"This is the second year celebrating...Ella Blue donated hundreds of gowns to prom girls that have a difficult time buying it for themselves," said Elodia Perches one of the organizers.

The dresses are a no-cost alternative that helps them participate along with the other members of their school.

Amelie Perches, founder of 'Belle of the Ball' says, "every young lady deserves to look like the 'Belle of the Ball', on prom night.

This year's event had larger than expected turnout with hundreds of gowns that were donated and an even longer line of eager young ladies lined around the boutique waiting for the opportunity to find their perfect dress.

"We are just so grateful for all the community support," said Sophia Adamson, owner of Ella Blue.