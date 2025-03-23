Hundreds remember teens killed in shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - Young Park in Las Cruces was flooded with community members who gathered to show support for the families of the victim's of Friday's mass shooting.

Hundreds joined in prayer lead by many church leaders.

Family members of the teens who were shot and killed were also in attendance and shared loving memories.

Andrew Madrid, or for those who knew him "A.J.," was killed at 16 years old Friday night. HIs cousin, Oscar Pineda saying he's still in shock.

"My dad called me, and he told he was dead. It's still fresh to me and I still feel like he's going to be there the next day and I'm going to call him and he's going to pick up the phone," said Pineda.

AJ was a baseball player at Centennial High School, his coach Rusty Evans saying AJ.'s passing is leaving a hole in the team.

"Being a teammate and being part of the program, that's what's we're going to feel. There's no playbook that you can read that kind of tells you how to deal with situations like this," Evans said.

Matthew Garcia, A.J.'s close friend, describing A.J. as charming.

"He just brought, like, smiles to everybody. It's just it's so sad to see him go, especially since he's just a sophomore it it pains me so much, Garcia told ABC-7.

Jason Gomez died Friday night at 17 years old. Mercedes Najera, a close family friend speaking on behalf of the family, describing him as a fun loving brother leaving behind five siblings.

"We all just loved him so much. He was just a fun person to be around. He was one of six siblings, so he did leave five siblings behind that are going to miss him all so much. He was just a goofy, fun person to be around. there's so many words that were left unsaid with him," Najera said.

The Gomez does have a GoFundMe set up for those who want to help.