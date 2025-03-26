El Paso Zoo loses accreditation

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Zoo has been denied accreditation by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), according the the City of El Paso.

The city says the AZA Accreditation Commission cited “deferred maintenance” in older guest areas of the zoo as the reason for the denial.

Animal care was not listed as a concern, and the Zoo’s veterinary program, animal welfare practices and overall operations were actually praised by the AZA, according to the city.

“We are disappointed by the Commission’s decision, especially given the substantial improvements already made and those in progress,” said Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “This does not reflect the quality of care we provide or the guest experience we’ve worked hard to create.”

The Zoo's South American Pavilion, a structure dating back to the 1960s, was one of the areas highlighted by the AZA. The city says renovations to the Pavilion’s roof and HVAC system have already been done. Interior renovations scheduled for later this year.

The Zoo says it will appeal the decision and possibly reapply once more facility upgrades are done.

AZA accreditation is a voluntary process that that evaluates institutions in animal care, safety, education and conservation.

The El Paso Zoo has held accreditation since 1980.