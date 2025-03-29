1,000 dead in Myanmar-Thailand earthquake, officials say

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake rattled much of Southeast Asia on Friday, resulting in mounting casualties and flattened skyscrapers from Myanmar to Thailand.

The epicenter was in Mandalay, Myanmar, the country's second-largest city. Even Bangkok, some 600 miles away, felt widespread shaking and saw significant damage from the quake -- including the total collapse of a skyscraper under construction.

Casualties are expected to rise as search and rescue efforts are underway in collapsed buildings in Myanmar and Thailand, officials said.

At least 1,002 people were killed in Myanmar, according to the latest official death toll cited by the state-run MRTV broadcaster. Another 2,376 people injured were injured 30 others are still missing.

In Bangkok, at least nine people were killed and nine more injured when a high-rise that was under construction collapsed, according to the Royal Thai Police. More than 101 people are still missing as crews search for trapped workers, police said.