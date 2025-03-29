Local group joins nationwide “Tesla Takedown” protests

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - There are reportedly more than 200 demonstrations planned around the country at Tesla locations as part of the "Tesla Takedown" movement in what many are calling a "Global Day of Action".

Organizers say the protests are in response to CEO Elon Musk's role with DOGE and the reduction to federal government staff and budgets.

In El Paso dozens gathered at the Tesla Dealership in Northwest El Paso to bring attention to the efforts.

They are encouraging Tesla owners to sell their vehicles, and Tesla stocks.