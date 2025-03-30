Skip to Content
Top Stories

5.1 magnitude aftershock strikes Myanmar

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 30, 2025, two days after an earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand.
Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site of an under-construction building collapse in Bangkok on March 30, 2025, two days after an earthquake struck central Myanmar and Thailand.
By ,
Published 3:04 AM

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck about 17 miles north of Mandalay, Myanmar, on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake near the second-largest city in Myanmar came amid a series of aftershocks following a powerful 7.7 magnitude that struck the country with an epicenter near Mandalay on Friday afternoon.

The USGS also recorded another strong aftershock, as a 4.2 magnitude quake hit struck near Shwebo, which is about 68 miles northwest of Mandalay, earlier on Sunday.

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

ABC News

Author Profile Photo

Paul Schulz

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content