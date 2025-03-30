5.1 magnitude aftershock strikes Myanmar

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck about 17 miles north of Mandalay, Myanmar, on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake near the second-largest city in Myanmar came amid a series of aftershocks following a powerful 7.7 magnitude that struck the country with an epicenter near Mandalay on Friday afternoon.

The USGS also recorded another strong aftershock, as a 4.2 magnitude quake hit struck near Shwebo, which is about 68 miles northwest of Mandalay, earlier on Sunday.

-ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian