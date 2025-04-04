Good Vibes Only: Coronado High School art student

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Coronado High School student Diana Calderon is shaping the art world. The senior, who is getting ready to graduate this summer, lives to create her next masterpiece.

Calderon told ABC-7 she began art at only 7-years-old, illustrating cartoon characters and drawing pieces for her classmates. It was there her parents noticed her distinct talent.

Diana has a younger brother and sister, but she is the only artist in her family.

The native of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, moved to El Paso two years ago. Her parents made the move so Diana and her siblings could continue their education in the United States, but Diana faced many challenges she never expected.

She said she lost many friendships in Chihuahua and even went through a period of depression.

“When I moved here, I went, I was like, really sad. And I feel like I ruined my life.”

Diana said it was during her second semester when she started winning awards for her art pieces. She said that gave her extra motivation to keep moving forward.

Calderon also said she was able to push through with the help of her parents.

"They, they really moved to the United States so they can help me, and I can just keep growing up. And they were the first ones who believed in me. So I'm really grateful," she told ABC-7.

She also explained that art helped her find her way.

"It helped a lot because when I'm painting, I'm just like, focusing, like, in one thing. And I'm just, like, just doing it because I enjoy doing it, because I love doing it. It’s like what keeps me alive.”

Calderon has received numerous awards for her art pieces.

Last year, her artwork advanced to the state finals in San Marcos. It was inspired by a Tarahumara mother and child.

This April, her art piece is also advancing in the state competition.

Calderon told ABC-7 she doesn't feel nervous but feels good about the competition.

Diana was accepted into the prestigious School of the Art Institute in Chicago, even receiving a scholarship. But Calderon said she's staying closer to home. She has chosen to study art at the University of Texas at Austin. Despite the criticism of others, she feels optimistic.

“I want to study art, like people think, like, ‘Oh my God, you're going to like be like hungry all the time,’ you know? Because it's not like you can get, like, a professional job with it. It's really hard'."

Calderon hopes to one day open her art school to mentor other art students.

“I would tell myself that. Don't give up. Like, it's not the end of the world. Like, people just come and go, and the only person who's there for me is myself. So, yeah, like, I'm the only one who can, like, push me. And I just continue doing art because I'm talented. And I just can do it.

