Good Vibes Only: Bikers surprise cancer survivor

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- The El Paso community continues to rally behind a boy who overcame cancer. 11-year-old Esteban “Stevie” Lerma was diagnosed with brain cancer at four years old. He beat the disease, but today he still faces the lasting effects of chemotherapy.

With an upcoming surgery out of town, the Lerma family organized a fundraiser last weekend to help cover costs.

After they were rained out on Saturday, the Lerma family decided to extend the fundraiser to Sunday--not knowing how many people would attend. To the family’s surprise, dozens of motorcyclists showed up.

“So it was surprising for us. We were grateful that they showed up and they were willing to bring others,” said Crystal Lerma, Stevie’s mother.

The bikers even gave Stevie a ride. Videos show the boy smiling as he rides in the back of one motorcycle. The Borderland Crusaders, a motorcycle group, helped make the surprise possible.

"They started; they went out because it was a beautiful day, and they said, we're on our way. So I reached out and said, "They're, the guys are on their way'," said Susie Morales with Borderland Crusaders.

“I heard that they heard the big old roar of the motorcycles and that it was incredible. They just turned around. There's a bunch of bikers,” said Jose Duarte with the organization.



Stevie and the Lerma family were both recently recognized during an El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting.

“It was a long journey ahead of us but when you ring the bell, it's still not over. We still have to go to all of your stuff, which is to do checkups, appointments. And when you reach five years that it's still not over, you still go and go and go. You never stop,” said Stevie during the meeting.

The Lerma family said they have felt the community’s love and support all these years.

“It’s been amazing. It's been really good. I love that we always just get so much support. And everybody's been so amazing with our children,” Crystal Lerma said.

Stevie wants others to remain hopeful despite their diagnosis. He hopes to inspire others.

“I want to tell everyone to not give up, but still keep going. The fight will never end. But you'll still be there.”

Stevie’s surgery is scheduled for this week.

The Lerma family, the Borderland Crusaders and Texas Tech Health El Paso are hosting an Easter basket giveaway. It’s open to all families affected by childhood cancer. The event is happening Saturday, April 12th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 222 Rick Francis St.

