Water main break in Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crews with El Paso Water are at the 700 block of Camino Real in the Upper Valley working on a water main break.

El Paso Water says no injuries have been reported. One of their trucks was caught in the sink hole and partially covered by the water.

"Vactor trucks helped remove water from the street and surrounding properties, then crews will begin digging to get to the water main to begin repairs," said a spokesperson for El Paso Water.

Neighbors in the area may experience low water pressure or no service while crews repair the line and restore service.