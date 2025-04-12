Skip to Content
Top Stories

Baby Ruben graduates from Providence Children’s NICU

IMG_7234
THOP
IMG_7253
THOP
By
New
Published 8:10 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Providence Children's Hospital proudly announced the graduation of Baby Ruben who was born at only just a day shy of 24 weeks of gestation and weighed only 1 lb 4 oz.

Baby Ruben spent 307 days in the hospital's Level IV NICU growing bigger and stronger every day since birth in preparation to going home with his parents.

Saturday Joseph and Corina Carrillo, Ruben's parents, received his graduation diploma certifying his resilience in overcoming many challenges.

He heads home weighing a robust 14 pounds.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content