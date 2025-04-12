Baby Ruben graduates from Providence Children’s NICU

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Providence Children's Hospital proudly announced the graduation of Baby Ruben who was born at only just a day shy of 24 weeks of gestation and weighed only 1 lb 4 oz.

Baby Ruben spent 307 days in the hospital's Level IV NICU growing bigger and stronger every day since birth in preparation to going home with his parents.

Saturday Joseph and Corina Carrillo, Ruben's parents, received his graduation diploma certifying his resilience in overcoming many challenges.

He heads home weighing a robust 14 pounds.