EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash in East El Paso.

I-10 East shut down near McRae Blvd for about an hour late Saturday due to the crash.

The call came in at 11:17 p.m. according to the El Paso Fire Department.

No word yet on what caused the crash. We'll provide updates as more information becomes available.