EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Chihuahuas game against the Albuquerque Isotopes is postponed.

The Chihuahuas organization said it was due to the current weather conditions in Albuquerque.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Sunday to make up for Saturday's game. Both games will be seven innings.

The game begins at 12:05 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field in Albuquerque, New Mexico.