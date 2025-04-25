Good Vibes Only: Lemonade for a cause

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)--One Borderland teenager and his mother continue to honor the memory of their late friend, Belen. The Neessen raises money each year for childhood cancer.

Renee Neessen explained to ABC-7 that Belen's mother and she both went to Mesita Elementary School. They have been friends since they were five years old. So there was no doubt their own children would grow up alongside each other and even become best friends.

“She was my best friend. And she, we do this lemonade to honor her name," Graham Neessen said.

Belen was diagnosed with leukemia. In 2020, she died just days before her 15th birthday.

The Neessen family helps keep her memory alive with a lemonade stand, hosting it each year on Belen's birthday.

"Belen was their best friend, and it just raises awareness for, you know, kids with cancer. And it shows them compassion and love towards, you know, all these children that have to fight this battle and yeah, it just raises their awareness towards it," Renee said.

This year the family is also supporting their friend, Logan, who has been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma five times. He began his own charity, Logan's Lighthouse, that raises money and collects toys for kids with cancer.

“I have supportive friends, supportive family. Everyone around me is really helpful," he told ABC-7.

Renee said the lemonade stand has helped start important conversations.

"So throughout the years, my kids have always been so open about their story, about Belen. And I think it's opened up a lot of kids' eyes that there that is their age, like today, just bringing their little community out to come and sell, just bring awareness towards these kids.”

She said Belen's life continues to inspire others. Their hope is this lemonade stand can be a catalyst for change in the fight against cancer.

"I believe she is happy and proud of us for doing this for her," Graham said.

The family said they have hosted this lemonade stand for 12 years, raising over $30,000.