Construction on the Pellicano Widening Project may soon resume

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Nearly 3 years after the Pellicano Widening Project was supposed to be completed, the 3 mile stretch of road between Loop 375 and Darrington Rd. could soon have upgrades begin again thanks to a new court ruling.

The construction project is managed by the Camino Real Regional Mobility Authority (CRRMA).

The CRRMA contracted J.A.R. Construction, Inc., Which filed for bankruptcy in March of 2023. That move left the CRRMA unable to finish the project.

The CRRMA issued a Notice of Default to the contractor, and tried to have it's surety continue to work on the project.

J.A.R. Construction, Inc did not continue the project, claiming the default was improper.

Now, the United States Bankruptcy Court ruled in favor of the CRRMA, saying the move to default the contractor was justified.

The ruling will now remove the surety’s stated reason for not restarting the work.

“The residents of Far East El Paso deserve infrastructure that matches the rapid growth of our

community,” said El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego in a press release. “This ruling is more than just a legal victory—it’s a meaningful step toward rebuilding trust and honoring the promises made to this community.

The completion of the project was originally set for July 2022.