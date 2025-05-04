5.4 magnitude earthquake, aftershocks reported in Culberson County

CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Many borderland residents from Horizon, to Socorro, to the Upper Valley called ABC-7 Saturday night with reports of an earthquake.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 5.4 magnitude quake in Culberson County at 7:47 p.m. The quake's epicenter is located roughly 120 miles east of El Paso.

Shortly after, there were two smaller aftershocks, both 2.9 magnitude, near the spot of the original tremor.

The USGS says they occurred at 7:57 and 9:24 p.m. Saturday, but were likely undetectable for those in the borderland.