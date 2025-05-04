Get ready to go Super Saiyan at Anime El Paso!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Anime El Paso makes its return to El Paso Convention Center on June 14th and 15th.

The event is for fans of the anime/manga genre to gather and celebrate their fandom by dressing up in cosplay and even show off their hard work at the costume contest.

Attendees can meet the voice actors behind their favorite characters such as Dante Basco, Sarah Wiedenheft, Todd Haberkorn and many others for a price.

Various vendors will also be there selling anime/manga merchandise. An opportunity for fans to buy a gift for another fan or themselves.

Tickets are on sale now and range in price depending on which days attendees would like to go.

So be sure to set your heart ablaze and show your love for all things anime at Anime El Paso!

Photo credit: Irel Sotelo