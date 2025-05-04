Man dies in off-roading crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A 19-year-old man died, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, after he was hit by an SUV that was off-roading.

Sheriff's investigators say Eduardo Salas died at the scene after he was hit by a driver in a white SUV that was off-roading at Red Sands in Far East El Paso County.

The crash was reported at 4:58 a.m. Sunday at 15600 Montana Avenue. Special Traffic Investigators with the Sheriff's Office continue their investigation.

“With warmer weather ahead, we know Red Sands will continue to draw large crowds,” said Sheriff Oscar Ugarte. “We want everyone to enjoy the area responsibly—look out for one another, drive safely, and help us prevent further tragedies.”