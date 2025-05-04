Weekend Planner: Star Wars, Cinco de Mayo celebrations
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As you wrap up your weekend, there are several events throughout the Borderland this Sunday to keep you busy:
- May the 4th Be with You (Star Wars Day celebration)
- From Deadbeach Brewery: Make plans to come to the brewery from 10 am to 5 pm for a full day of Star Wars fun for the entire family., featuring a themed beer, food menu and some fun activities all day long!
- 3200 Durazno Ave.
- Free Event – All Ages
- Town of Mesilla Cinco de Mayo celebration
- Historic Mesilla Plaza
- Noon to 4 p.m.
- Join in the fun and experience live mariachi music featuring students from several local schools, plus bands, Aztec dancers, and a piñata.
- Wet 'N' Wild Waterworld open for the summer
- Daily and season passes available
- Open Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas Historical Commission Welcomes Smithsonian Exhibition to San Elizario