First look at new design of Sunset Amphitheater

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The company behind the amphitheater set to be built in northeast El Paso is showing off new designs for the site - and the opportunity to own part of it.

Venu Holding Corporation is the company that made the recently-expanded 380 agreement public-private partnership with the City of El Paso, growing the footprint of the project site to 20 acres where Cohen Stadium once was. And according to Venu, once completed the amphitheater will host year-round programming - with 60 to 70 musical performances across all 12 month.

"Well, we wouldn't be in selected markets that we didn't know that we could fully program," said Robert Mudd, senior vice president of Market Expansion and Construction with Venu. "And if you look at what's happening nationwide, live music is exploding and artists love the these outdoor capacities. And so, you know, the advantage that we have is with the roof, with the wind walls, with the heat, we're not just dependent upon sunny days with no rain to be able to to have our acts go."

Mudd says that features of the new design incorporate heating and cooling along with wind mitigation to keep the facility comfortable regardless of the weather at any point during the year.

"We're going to be able to program it almost as if it was in an enclosed facility," Mudd said. "But in fact, it's open air. You obviously have the mountain range that will sit just over the backdrop of it. So it's a beautiful backdrop for what's going to be a great evening to go see a show."

Mudd expects that following the updated agreement with the city Venu will close on the property this week. Construction is then expected to take about 14 months, with the 12,500 seat amphitheater estimated to open late next year. Once opened, the company's focus will be on bringing top-20 musical talent and performances to audiences there.

"If you look at what we're doing in Colorado Springs and what we have slated for our other locations and in Tulsa and Texas," Mudd said, "through our programing partnerships and our direct provision of booking talent - the folks that you listen to on the radio every day are going to be playing at the Sunset Amphitheater. So we're really excited about that."

The company is now selling their Luxe FireSuites, which can be purchased and will receive tickets to all live music events at the amphitheater. The pricing for that starts at $298,500 for a 4-person suite, up to $597,000 for an 8-person one.

"The idea is - people might like to have a fire pit in their backyard and invite friends and family over," Mudd said. "And, you know, whether it's to have some good food or beverage and listen to music. We took that concept, which, you know, is a gathering point for for backyards all over the United States. And we said, look, we're going to put this into an amphitheater so people feel like they're sitting in their backyard."

Venu has previously sold their Luxe FireSuites at their other locations in Colorado and Oklahoma. Lifetime memberships will also be available to the Aikman Club premium suites.

"We've got table service to the fire pit suites. And you're able to put your feet up on it, you're able to set your plate on it. We've got an enhanced food menu. And those fire pit suites will be purchased by folks that invest in the project. And so, it's been a very, very well-received and successful piece of our business as we've expanded across the U.S."

There will be 228 Luxe FireSuites available, ranging from 4 to eight seats each, and 175 memberships to the Aikman Club. The company says people with enough cash to buy them will also be investing on the amphitheater - and can see a return on the investment.