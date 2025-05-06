Free meals at some SISD schools this summer
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Free meals will be available for all children at some SISD schools this summer.
Starting June 9th, every Monday through Thursday, participating schools will be providing free meals. All you have to do is show up.
Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until June 26th.
Below are the school's participating in the summer meal service program:
Socorro High School
Montwood High School
Americas High School
El Dorado High School
Eastlake High School
Pebble Hills High School
Robert R. Rojas Elementary School
Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy
Jane A. Hambric School
Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy
Bill Sybert School
Mission Ridge Elementary School
Purple Heart Elementary School