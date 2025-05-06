Free meals at some SISD schools this summer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Free meals will be available for all children at some SISD schools this summer.

Starting June 9th, every Monday through Thursday, participating schools will be providing free meals. All you have to do is show up.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until June 26th.

Below are the school's participating in the summer meal service program:

Socorro High School

Montwood High School

Americas High School

El Dorado High School

Eastlake High School

Pebble Hills High School

Robert R. Rojas Elementary School

Vista Del Sol Environmental Science Academy

Jane A. Hambric School

Ernesto Serna Fine Arts Academy

Bill Sybert School

Mission Ridge Elementary School

Purple Heart Elementary School