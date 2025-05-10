NMSU celebrates graduates with three commencement ceremonies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Many students achieve a big milestone this weekend, as New Mexico State University celebrates more than 2,000 graduates.

The university-wide graduate ceremony took place Friday night at the Pan American Center.

Today, students who have completed their undergraduate degrees have the chance to take part in one of two ceremonies.

The first will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 10, for students earning bachelor’s degrees from the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, the College of Business, and the College of Health, Education and Social Transformation.

A second ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. for students earning bachelor’s degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Engineering.

Tickets are not required for those who wish to cheer on graduates in the stands. The Pan American Center will open to the public one hour before each ceremony. Graduating students should also arrive one hour before the ceremonies start.

The three ceremonies will also be livestreamed on NMSU’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit https://commencement.nmsu.edu.