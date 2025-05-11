Local philanthropist receives honorary doctorate

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Richard A. Castro, a local philanthropist and business owner received a prestigious recognition.

Castro, is a well-known businessman who owns many of the borderland's McDonald's, and is the founder of the McDonald's El Paso Scholarships whice annually gives thousands to area student to pursue higher education.

Castro was awarded with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by Texas State University.

The award highlights Castro's years of support and dedication to education through his leadership roles and contributions.

He is the largest Hispanic owner/operator with 27 McDonald's locations in Texas and employing over 2,000 employees.

Castro has contributed about $2.3-million dollars to Texas State University, including matching funds for student-athletes through the years.