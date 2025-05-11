Skip to Content
Top Stories

Local philanthropist receives honorary doctorate

By
Published 8:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Richard A. Castro, a local philanthropist and business owner received a prestigious recognition. 

Castro, is a well-known businessman who owns many of the borderland's McDonald's, and is the founder of the McDonald's El Paso Scholarships whice annually gives thousands to area student to pursue higher education.

Castro was awarded with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters by Texas State University. 

The award highlights Castro's years of support and dedication to education through his leadership roles and contributions. 

He is the largest Hispanic owner/operator with 27 McDonald's locations in Texas and employing over 2,000 employees. 

Castro has contributed about $2.3-million dollars to Texas State University, including matching funds for student-athletes through the years. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content