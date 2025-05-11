Man dragged during carjacking, police ask for community’s help

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police need the public's help in finding the person they say stole a truck and dragged the owner when he attempted to stop him.

It happened on April 29 about 9 a.m. at the 8200 block of Echo in Northeast El Paso.

Police say the truck's owner was taking groceries into the home when the suspected car thief jumped into the driver's seat of the truck and drove off.

The owner had attempted to confront him, but was dragged several feet as the reported car thief put the car in gear as shown by security camera video.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man in his 40s, bald, with a medium to large build, and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

The truck is a 2005 GMC Yukon with Texas Disabled Veteran Plates 1SFFT.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS). Any information provided that leads to an arrest could earn the tipster a cash reward. Anonymous tips can also be provided at www.cselpaso.org.