Hundreds turn in firearms at county’s gun buy back event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office took in dozens of firearms Saturday at the El Paso County gun buy back event.

The Sheriff, County Commissioners, District Attorney, and others urged the community to be mindful around firearms in the home and turn in any guns, rifles, and ammo.

The county says this was a part of their effort to reduce gun violence in the community.

"It's important for the community to, return these weapons that are not being used so they don't end up in the wrong hands," said El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte.

The county uses grant money to fund the buy back. The efforts help to get guns off the streets and help law enforcement with public safety.

"You know, sometimes people have weapons at home. They don't use them. They're stored, but they have, younger family members that may access them and use them for the wrong reasons. So if you're not using them, bring them or dispose of them," added Sheriff Ugarte.

This was the last of the funding available for the gun buy back program. Sheriff Ugarte said he is hopeful the program will return through community funding efforts.