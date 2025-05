HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) -- Members of the Texas Rangers are teaming up with the Hudspeth County Sheriff's Office to investigate an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

The spokesperson said it took place on May 22 in West Hudspeth County.

One person is in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Officials say the investigation is still active.