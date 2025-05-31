Skip to Content
NMED seeks independent court-appointed manager for CRRUA

Published 4:41 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico Environment Department has filed a  lawsuit against the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority. CRRUA is the water utility for the Sunland Park and Santa Teresa areas.

The Environment Department filed the lawsuit in the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces requesting the court appoint an independent manager to oversee the daily operations of CRRUA.

In the lawsuit, the department claims CRRUA failed to properly treat its drinking water and also failed to inform its customers of the dangerous levels of arsenic in their tap water — a violation they say has been repeated for years.

If the request is granted, it would put CRRUA under a receivership.

The lawsuit is also seeking real-time arsenic monitoring; free arsenic test strips for all customers; and the provision for an alternative drinking water source in cases where they arsenic levels exceed state mandated limits.

