EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in West El Paso late Friday.

It happened at the intersection of Redd Rd. and Doniphan Dr.

El Paso Police say two cars were involved in the crash. Three people were injured and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Special Traffic Investigators are looking into the details of the crash.

