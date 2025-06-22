1 person sent to hospital after multi vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted to the hospital in a FireSTAR helicopter after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed they received a call at 12:08 a.m.

At least 11 fire department units responded to the scene, including the helicopter.

The scene has now been turned over to El Paso Police Department, according to a spokesperson.

Our ABC-7 crews on scene also saw what appeared to be police cars on the other side of nearby train tracks. That property is part of Fort Bliss.

ABC-7 reached out to EPPD and Fort Bliss for more information and is waiting for a response.

Stay tuned for updates on air and online.