1 person sent to hospital after multi vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso

today at 3:07 AM
Published 1:35 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was airlifted to the hospital in a FireSTAR helicopter after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Northeast El Paso early Sunday morning.

The El Paso Fire Department confirmed they received a call at 12:08 a.m.

At least 11 fire department units responded to the scene, including the helicopter.

The scene has now been turned over to El Paso Police Department, according to a spokesperson.

Our ABC-7 crews on scene also saw what appeared to be police cars on the other side of nearby train tracks. That property is part of Fort Bliss.

ABC-7 reached out to EPPD and Fort Bliss for more information and is waiting for a response.

Stay tuned for updates on air and online.

Paul Schulz

