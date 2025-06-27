Human remains found in Otero County identified using genetic genealogy

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Officials have used forensic technology and genetic genealogy to identify the human remains that were located in a remote area of Otero County August 17, 2021 as Isaac Duran.

When officials first found the remains, they could not identify them. Through advanced techniques that have developed since the 2021 discovery, however, authorities identified Duran. They say he was reported as a missing person in May of 2018.

Now, the 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office is looking for help gathering information on Duran's death.

"The manner and circumstances of his death remain under investigation, and we are seeking any information that may help determine how, when, and why he died," a spokesperson for the office said. "If you knew Isaac Duran, had contact with him prior to August 2021, or have any knowledge of events or individuals that may be connected to his death, please contact the Otero County Sheriff’s Office."