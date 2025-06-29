1 person seriously injured in East El Paso crash

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle hit another vehicle early Sunday morning, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

The crash happened on Montana Ave. and McRae Blvd. in East El Paso.

Another person was injured, but did not want to be taken to the hospital.

EPFD said they received a call at 1:02 a.m.

The crash shut down the right lane on Montana Ave. heading east, but there is no backup, and crews are expected to be able to clean up the area within an hour, according to the El Paso Police Department's X page.

