Despite same city tax rate, your property tax bill could go up next year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso homeowners could see their tax bill increase by $104 on average, or 6.5%, according to a presentation during Monday's El Paso Special City Council Meeting.
The City's Preliminary Budget presentation for the upcoming Fiscal Year recommends maintaining the same tax rate as the previous year, roughly 0.76%, but cites an average property value increase of $13,707.
The El Paso Central Appraisal District is still hearing protests and appeals from property owners, and the final average home value will not be released until July 25.
The City has proposed new tax relief for property owners ages 65 and older, as well as those with disabilities.
The certified property value and official proposed tax rate will be presented on July 31, followed by a public hearing on August 12.
City Council then plans to adopt the budget and tax rate for FY2026 on August 19.
You can also participate in several planned budget meetings, which are listed below:
- Tuesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at Beast Urban Park Recreation Center (13501 Jason Crandall)
- Wednesday, July 16 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at the Veterans Recreation Center (5301 Salem)
- Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 a.m. at the Nolan Richardson Recreation Center (4435 Maxwell)
- Wednesday, July 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Irving Schwartz Library (1865 Dean Martin)
- Tuesday, July 29 at 5:30 p.m. at the Memorial Senior Center (1800 Byron)
- Wednesday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at the Municipal Service Center
- Cotton Patch Room (7968 San Paulo)
- Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. at the Westside Command Center (4801 Osborne)
- Thursday, August 7 at 6 p.m. (Virtual Meeting)
- https://tinyurl.com/5daf46dz
- Meeting ID: 279 758 006 806 2
- Passcode: Yy65Lo3g
- Phone: 915-213-4096, 684 747 074#