Despite same city tax rate, your property tax bill could go up next year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso homeowners could see their tax bill increase by $104 on average, or 6.5%, according to a presentation during Monday's El Paso Special City Council Meeting.

The City's Preliminary Budget presentation for the upcoming Fiscal Year recommends maintaining the same tax rate as the previous year, roughly 0.76%, but cites an average property value increase of $13,707.

The El Paso Central Appraisal District is still hearing protests and appeals from property owners, and the final average home value will not be released until July 25.

The City has proposed new tax relief for property owners ages 65 and older, as well as those with disabilities.

The certified property value and official proposed tax rate will be presented on July 31, followed by a public hearing on August 12.

City Council then plans to adopt the budget and tax rate for FY2026 on August 19.

You can also participate in several planned budget meetings, which are listed below: